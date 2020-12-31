ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/THAILAND-FIREWORKS

Thailand ushers in the New Year with fireworks display
Start: 31 Dec 2020 16:48 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 17:10 GMT
ICONSIAM MALL, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand ushers in the New Year with a fireworks display at the Iconsiam mall in Bangkok amid surges in coronavirus cases that disrupted outdoor celebrations.
SCHEDULE:
1700GMT - firework starts
