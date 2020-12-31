ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/HONGKONG

View of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as fireworks cancelled
Start: 31 Dec 2020 15:16 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 15:55 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - View of Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour as the city ushers in the New Year. The annual fireworks display has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - New Year
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com