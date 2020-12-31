ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/HONGKONG

View of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as fireworks cancelled

HONG KONG, CHINA - View of Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour as the city ushers in the New Year. The annual fireworks display has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

