ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/BRITAIN-BIGBEN

Britain rings in the New Year with the chimes of Big Ben
Start: 31 Dec 2020 23:25 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2021 00:30 GMT
LONDON - Britain rings in the New Year with the midnight chimes of Big Ben resonating through central London, which will be significantly more empty this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
0000GMT - Midnight in UK
