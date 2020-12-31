ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/AUSTRALIA-FIREWORKS

Sydney celebrates NYE with shortened fireworks display
Start: 31 Dec 2020 12:45 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - New Year's Eve fireworks display over Sydney Harbour. This year's show has been shortened to just a few minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with restaurant, cafe and hotel bookings in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - event starts
Restrictions:
Source: ABC
