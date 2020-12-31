ADVISORY MALAYSIA-IRELAND/COURT

Nora Quoirin inquest announces findings into her death

Start: 04 Jan 2021 00:50 GMT

End: 04 Jan 2021 03:00 GMT

SEREMBAN COURT COMPLEX, SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA - Malaysian coroner's court to announce findings from an inquest into the death of 15-year-old Irish-French girl Nora Quoirin at a Malaysian court. Quoirin's body was discovered near a jungle stream 10 days after she went missing during a family holiday at a rainforest resort last year. A decision will be made on whether or not there was foul play involved in her death.

