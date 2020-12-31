ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWYEAR-WUHAN

Wuhan residents gather for countdown to 2021
Start: 31 Dec 2020 14:54 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 15:14 GMT
WUHAN, HUBEI PROVINCE, CHINA - People in Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began a year ago, gather to celebrate New Year's Eve and watch the countdown to 2021 as life in the city has largely returned to normal.
SCHEDULE:
1559 GMT - Countdown begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com