ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWYEAR-AUSTRALIA

Sydney prepares for a COVID-19 safe New Years Eve party
Start: 31 Dec 2020 06:42 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 08:20 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY BE EXTENDED - PLEASE MONITOR
==
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Sydneysiders are seen entering a "green zone" in key vantage spots around the harbour that are restricted to residents and people with confirmed hospitality bookings and a permit to watch the city's New Year's Eve fireworks display.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com