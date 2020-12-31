ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-SUGA

Japanese Prime Minister holds New Year news conference

Start: 04 Jan 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 04 Jan 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds his first New Year news conference since taking office with the main focus expected to be on COVID.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com