ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-SUGA

Japanese Prime Minister holds New Year news conference
Start: 04 Jan 2021 01:50 GMT
End: 04 Jan 2021 03:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds his first New Year news conference since taking office with the main focus expected to be on COVID.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com