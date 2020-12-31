ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-FIREWORKS -- APPROX START TIME

Athens welcomes the NY with fireworks but without crowds
Start: 31 Dec 2020 21:24 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2020 22:24 GMT
ATHENS - Athens celebrates the new year with fireworks over the Acropolis but this time without crowds due to a lockdown in the country to combat the spread of coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
2130GMT - Acropolis
2136GMT - Empty parliament square
2157GMT - Acropolis
2200GMT - Midnight in Athens
2205GMT - Empty parliament square
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com