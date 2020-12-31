ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-FIREWORKS -- APPROX START TIME

Athens welcomes the NY with fireworks but without crowds

ATHENS - Athens celebrates the new year with fireworks over the Acropolis but this time without crowds due to a lockdown in the country to combat the spread of coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

2130GMT - Acropolis

2136GMT - Empty parliament square

2157GMT - Acropolis

2200GMT - Midnight in Athens

2205GMT - Empty parliament square

