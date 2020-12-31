ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/CALAIS-PORT -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

First ferry arrives at Calais after Brexit, port director newser

CALAIS - The first ferry transporting vehicles arrives from Dover to the port of Calais as Britain officialises its departure from the European Union's orbit. Calais Port director holds a news conference after the first post Brexit arrivals.

0915GMT - Ferry from Dover arrives at Calais port

1015GMT - Port director Jean-Marc Puissesseau gives newser

