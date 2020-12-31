ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/CALAIS-PORT -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

First ferry arrives at Calais after Brexit, port director newser
Start: 01 Jan 2021 09:10 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
CALAIS - The first ferry transporting vehicles arrives from Dover to the port of Calais as Britain officialises its departure from the European Union's orbit. Calais Port director holds a news conference after the first post Brexit arrivals.
SCHEDULE:
0915GMT - Ferry from Dover arrives at Calais port
1015GMT - Port director Jean-Marc Puissesseau gives newser
PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE A SLATE FROM 1000-1015GMT AS THE CREW MOVES LOCATION
