Así fue el año 2020

SHOTLIST WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA30 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano medio medical staff carry the patient inside an ambulance WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA25 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 2. Plano general person walking off an ambulance at a Wuhan hospital WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA24 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 3. Plano medio security at the hospital preventing the journalist's camera from filming WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA12 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 4. Plano general medical personnel in protective suits examining a body on the pavement (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: MUERTE) PYONGYANG, COREA DEL NORTE26 DE FEBRERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 5. Plano medio doctors of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Mangyongdae district disinfecting tram WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA12 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 6. Paneo de izquierda a derecha of beds at Wuhan Living Room (China Culture Exhibition Center) that has been converted into a hospital GINEBRA, SUIZA11 DE MARZO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 7. SOUNDBITE 1 - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director de la OMS (hombre, English, 5 seg.): "La OMS ha estado evaluando este brote a toda hora y estamos profundamente preocupados tanto por los niveles alarmantes de propagación y gravedad como por los niveles alarmantes de inacción. Por lo tanto, hemos evaluado que COVID-19 puede caracterizarse como una pandemia." "WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic. " FUENTE: AFPTV 8. Mosaico DIVIDED SCREEN OF AERIAL IMAGES OF EMPTY STREETS IN RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZI ( APRIL 1, 2020) NEW DELHI, INDIA (MARCH 17, 2020) AND PATTAYA, THAILAND (MARCH 8, 2020). SOURCE: AFPTV9. Mosaico DIVIDED SCREEN OF AERIAL IMAGES OF EMPTY STREETS IN PARIS, FRANCE (APRIL 23, 2020), KAMPALA, UGANDA (MAY 3, 2020) AND AYIA NAPA, CYPRUS (MAY 7, 2020) SOURCE: AFPTV ROMA, ITALIA14 DE MARZO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 10. Plano medio young woman at the window listening to musi11. Primer plano 2 women singing and dancing at the window to the notes of the song "Il Cielo è sempre più blu" by RIno Gaetano PARÍS, FRANCIA16 DE ABRIL DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 12. Plano medio Jeanne Morel clapping and waving after she finishes dancing, a neighbor yells "Bravo!" BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA18 DE JUNIO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 13. Plano medio trabajador y comprador quitando cortina METROPOLITANA, CHILE13 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 14. Paneo de izquierda a derecha personas esperando para retirar fondos BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA24 DE JULIO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 15. Plano general voluntarios entregando comida METROPOLITANA, CHILE20 DE MAYO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 16. Plano general de residentes de la La Pintana protestando MANAOS, BRASIL28 DE ABRIL DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 17. Plano general sanitation workers lower the coffins into the graves (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: SUFRIMIENTO, MUERTE)18. Plano general coffins in the graves (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: SUFRIMIENTO, MUERTE) MANAOS, BRASIL22 DE ABRIL DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 19. Imágenes aéreas Cementerio Nossa Senhora Aparecida GUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR1 DE ABRIL DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 20. Primer plano de un ataúd envuelto en plástico fuera del hospital21. Plano medio de ataúdes envueltos en una camioneta GUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR6 DE ABRIL DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 22. Plano medio coche traslada ataúd de cartón23. Primer plano coche traslada ataúd de cartón MOSCÚ, RUSIA5 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 24. Plano medio enfermera llenando la jeringa con vacuna25. Plano medio hombre recibiendo vacuna COVENTRY, INGLATERRA, REINO UNIDO8 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: UK POOLRESTRICCIONES: PROHIBIDA LA REVENTA / NO RESALE 26. Zoom out de Margaret Keenan recibiendo la vacuna contra el coronavirus de Pfizer/BioNTech MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, ESTADOS UNIDOS28 DE MAYO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 27. Travelling estación de policía de Minneapolis incendiada, manifestante arrojando objetos al edificio (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: LENGUAJE)28. Travelling estación de policía de Minneapolis en llamas (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: LENGUAJE) SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, ESTADOS UNIDOS8 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 29. Plano medio protester holding a portrait of George Floyd BRISTOL, INGLATERRA, REINO UNIDO7 DE JUNIO DE 2020FUENTE: SARAH TURNNIDGE/HUFFPOST UK/ESNRESTRICCIONES: PROHIBIDA LA REVENTA / NO RESALE 30. BRUSELAS, BÉLGICA12 DE JUNIO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 31. Plano medio de la estatua del rey Balduino cubierta de pintura roja BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, ESTADOS UNIDOS10 DE JUNIO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 32. Primer plano estatua de Cristóbal Colón sin cabeza PARÍS, FRANCIA13 DE JUNIO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 33. Paneo de derecha a izquierda huge crowd on the streets of central Paris around Place de la République, protesting against racism and police violence SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, ESTADOS UNIDOS8 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 34. Plano general protester holding a Black Lives Matter flag at the start of the protest NAGORNO KARABAJ25 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 35. Plano medio de soldados disparando artillería STEPANAKERT, AZERBAIYÁN4 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: BARS MEDIARESTRICCIONES: NO RESALE 36. Plano general de columnas de humo STEPANAKERT, AZERBAIYÁN8 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 37. Plano medio de una casa parcialmente destruida JABRAYIL, AZERBAIYÁN16 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 38. Plano general Azerbaijani soldier hanging a flag on a monument at the entrance to Jabrayil BAKÚ, AZERBAIYÁN10 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 39. Travelling de personas aplaudiendo y ondeando banderas de Azerbaiyán y Turquía BEIRUT, LÍBANO4 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: GABY SALEM / ESNRESTRICCIONES: MANDATORY ONSCREEN CREDIT: Gaby SalemRESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE NO RESALE 40. Travelling imagen desde un edificio de oficinas que muestra el momento en que una explosión sacude Beirut BEIRUT, LÍBANO4 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 41. Travelling Lebanese soldier running as ambulances rush away from the site of a large explosion in Beirut42. Paneo de izquierda a derecha severely wounded man walking after an explosion in Beirut (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: MUERTE, SUFRIMIENTO)43. Travelling Residentes que transportan a un hombre gravemente herido en la parte trasera de un camión cerca del sitio de una gran explosión en Beirut (ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO: MUERTE, SUFRIMIENTO)44. Plano general smoke billowing following a massive explosion that rocked Lebanon's Beirut45. Paneo de arriba hacia abajo damages seen following a massive explosion that rocked Lebanon's Beirut BEIRUT, LÍBANO10 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 46. Imágenes aéreas hogares del barrio Gemmayzé de Beirut tras explosión del puerto BEIRUT, LÍBANO7 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 47. Imágenes aéreas devastó el puerto de Beirut tres días después de que una explosión masiva sacudiera la capital libanesa NOVO PROGRESSO, PARÁ, BRASIL15 DE AGOSTO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 48. Imágenes aéreas El humo y las llamas de un incendio provocado ilegalmente en la selva amazónica, al sur de Novo Progresso en el estado de Pará49. Imágenes aéreas de humo y llamas elevándose en un incendio en la Amazonía CHAPADA DIAMANTINA NATIONAL PARK, BRASIL8 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 50. Imágenes aéreas humo y fuego en parque nacional Chapada Diamantina POCONÉ, MATO GROSSO, BRASIL13 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 51. Plano medio vaca rodeada de humo MATO GROSSO, BRASIL12 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 52. Imágenes aéreas carcasa de cocodrilo en río seco PÔRTO JOFRE, BRASIL13 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 53. Imágenes aéreas área devastada por los incendios cerca del río Piquiri 54. Primer plano carcasa de búfalo en un área devastada por el fuego cerca del río Piquiri IZABAL, GUATEMALA5 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 55. Plano general personas caminando en calle inundada PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA5 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 56. Plano medio familia huye de la inundación57. Plano medio miembro de la cruz roja entre el agua IZABAL, GUATEMALAIZABAL, GUATEMALA5 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 58. Imágenes aéreas inundaciones en Puerto Barrios BILWI, NICARAGUA17 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 59. de un niño llevando madera para arreglar su casa tras el paso de Iota60. Plano medio de una mujer viendo su casa destrozada LONDRES, REINO UNIDO31 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: UK POOLRESTRICCIONES: PROHIBIDA LA REVENTA / NO RESALE 61. Plano medio screen showing countdown to Brexit 62. Plano medio humo y fuegos artificiales con personas saludando a Union Jacks de fondo, ya que el Reino Unido acaba de abandonar oficialmente la UE LONDRES, REINO UNIDO31 DE ENERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 63. Plano general 'Brexit Bash' in London celebrating UK leaving EU 64. Primer plano screen reading 'Brexit Celebration!' WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, ESTADOS UNIDOS7 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 65. Plano general Kamala Harris y Joe Biden saludando a sus seguidores66. Plano panorámico US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and US President-elect Joe Biden raise their hands NUEVA YORK, ESTADO DE NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS7 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 67. Paneo de izquierda a derecha a woman holds a "Biden-Harris 2020" sign out of a car window as the vehicle drives past the crowd68. Primer plano a sign reads: "You're fired" SANTIAGO, CHILE25 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 69. Plano general miles celebran en Plaza Italia de Santiago cantando "Chile despertó"70. Plano medio miles celebran en Plaza Italia de Santiago cantando "Chile despertó"71. Plano general miles celebran en Plaza Italia de Santiago cantando "Chile despertó" EL ALTO, DEPARTAMENTO DE LA PAZ, BOLIVIA24 DE OCTUBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 72. Plano medio Luis Arce EL ALTO, DEPARTAMENTO DE LA PAZ, BOLIVIA3 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 73. Paneo de izquierda a derecha Evo Morales rodeado de simpatizantes74. Plano medio Evo Morales en el escenario BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA30 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: SENADO ARGENTINORESTRICCIONES: PROHIBIDA LA REVENTA / NO RESALE 75. Plano general de la vicepresidenta de Argentina, Cristia Kirchner, leyendo el resultado de la votación BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA30 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 76. Plano general de activistas a favor de la legalización del aborto celebrando el resultado77. Primer plano de activistas a favor de la legalización del aborto celebrando el resultado78. Plano panorámico de activistas a favor de la legalización del aborto celebrando el resultado79. Plano general de activistas en contra del aborto durante una misa afuera del Congreso80. Primer plano de una activista contra el aborto afuera del Congreso BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA26 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 81. Plano medio un hombre estalla en llanto: ¿Por qué Diego, por qué? TIGRE, CIUDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA25 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 82. Plano medio mujer en llanto, con libro sobre Diego Maradona BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA25 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 83. Primer plano Fan sin camisa de Diego Maradona tiene la cabeza entre las manos84. Plano medio fans frente a altar de Maradona85. Primer plano Figurilla de Diego Maradona en el altar86. Plano general fan de Diego Maradona arrodillado frente al altar87. Primer plano fan de Diego Maradona arrodillado frente a su altar88. Plano general fans en torno a altar89. Plano medio fans en torno a altar BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA26 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: REDRESTRICCIONES: PROHIBIDA LA REVENTA / NO RESALE 90. Plano general fan lanza camiseta a féretro de Maradona91. Plano medio fans saludan féretro de Maradona en Casa Rosada92. Plano medio de una mujer tirando flores al ataúd y un hombre gritando "gracias" BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA26 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 93. Imágenes aéreas imagen de Maradona en Plaza de Mayo