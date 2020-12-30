ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/BRAZIL

Revelers welcome the NY in Copacabana beach as patients battle Covid
Start: 01 Jan 2021 02:30 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2021 03:30 GMT
RIO DE JANEIRO / SAO PAULO - Despite all official celebrations are cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic revelers are expected to gather in Rio's Copacabana beach to welcome the New Year as Brazilians battle covid in an ICU field hospital in Sao Paulo
SCHEDULE:
0230GMT - revelers welcome the NY in Copacabana beach
0300GMT - Midnight in Brazil
0301GMT - New Year's eve in an ICU as Brazilians battle covid
