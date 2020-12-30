ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWYEAR-WUHAN

Wuhan residents gather for countdown to 2021

Start: 31 Dec 2020 14:50 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2020 16:10 GMT

WUHAN, HUBEI PROVINCE, CHINA - People in Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began a year ago, gather to celebrate New Year's Eve and watch the countdown to 2021 as life in the city has largely returned to normal.

SCHEDULE:

1559 GMT - Countdown begins

