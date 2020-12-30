ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE-BRIEFING

Officials hold newser after UK approves AstraZeneca vaccine
Start: 30 Dec 2020 10:38 GMT
End: 30 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Medical officials hold a technical news conference at Downing Street after Britain became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
