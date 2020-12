Argentine activists react to vote on abortion bill

Start: 30 Dec 2020 04:41 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2020 07:48 GMT

EDITORS NOTE LIVE SIGNAL HAS SWITCHED.

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine activists outside the Congress react to Senate vote of a bill to legalize abortion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com