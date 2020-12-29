ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS

U.S. Congress to vote on higher relief checks, defense bill
Start: 28 Dec 2020 21:04 GMT
End: 29 Dec 2020 00:11 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Democrats in the U.S. Congress will try to push through pandemic relief payments of $2,000, in an effort to increase aid for Americans that has put the lawmakers in a rare alignment with President Donald Trump. Lawmakers will also seek to override Trump's recent veto of a $740-billion bill setting policy for the Defense Department. If successful, that would be the first veto override of Trump's presidency.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: HOUSE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com