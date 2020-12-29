ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS

Senate debates override of Trump's Defense Act veto
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - The U.S. Senate is expected to meet to consider overriding a veto by President Donald Trump of the National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, which Congress passed with veto-proof majorities. On Monday (December 28), the U.S. House of Representatives met to override the veto. Strong support in Congress for the $740 billion defense policy legislation marks a sharp departure from the typically almost unflinching support for Trump, just weeks before he is to leave office.
SCHEDULE:
1700GMT - The U.S. Senate convenes
TBD GMT - debate on the presidential veto of the NDAA
TBD GMT - vote to override veto
