ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS

Senate debates override of Trump's Defense Act veto

Start: 29 Dec 2020 17:00 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2020 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - The U.S. Senate is expected to meet to consider overriding a veto by President Donald Trump of the National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, which Congress passed with veto-proof majorities. On Monday (December 28), the U.S. House of Representatives met to override the veto. Strong support in Congress for the $740 billion defense policy legislation marks a sharp departure from the typically almost unflinching support for Trump, just weeks before he is to leave office.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - The U.S. Senate convenes

TBD GMT - debate on the presidential veto of the NDAA

TBD GMT - vote to override veto

