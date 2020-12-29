ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Kamala Harris and husband receive Covid-19 vaccinations

Start: 29 Dec 2020 15:45 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2020 16:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com