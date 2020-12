Bavarian Economy Minister presents new COVID-19 quick test

Start: 29 Dec 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

MUNICH – Bavarian Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger presents a new coronavirus quick test, which is said to have the reliability of the PCR test.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com