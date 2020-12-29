ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT

UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal

Start: 30 Dec 2020 09:25 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - Britain's parliament expected to vote on Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union on Thursday (December 24) after months of knife-edge negotiations and seven days before transitional arrangements come to an end.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT British lawmakers reconvene in the House of Commons to debate Brexit deal; all stages of EU future relationship bill will be debated and business motion will set it out. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to open, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove expected to close

1430GMT APPROX Lawmakers expected to vote on bill

1500GMT Members of the House of Lords, the upper House of Parliament, begin to debate bill

2200GMT APPROX Members of the House of Lords vote on EU future relationship bill

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU)

DIGITAL: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU)

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com