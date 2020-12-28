ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Relatives of 12 Hongkongers detained hold news conference
Start: 28 Dec 2020 10:45 GMT
End: 28 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Relatives of 12 Hongkongers, detained in China after trying to flee the city by speedboat, are expected to hold a news conference on the same day as the trial begins in Shenzhen. Ten of the suspects are expected to stand trial for charges related to illegal border crossing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NONE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com