ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/TRIBUTE

France holds funeral for three police officers killed
Start: 28 Dec 2020 12:26 GMT
End: 28 Dec 2020 14:45 GMT
AMBERT, FRANCE – France holds a funeral and tribute ceremony for three French police officers were shot dead by a man when they arrived at a home in a remote village in central France to respond to a domestic violence call. The ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Florence Parly and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
