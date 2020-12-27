ADVISORY TENNESSEE-BLAST/

Nashville Police officers give newser following explosion
Start: 27 Dec 2020 15:25 GMT
End: 27 Dec 2020 16:25 GMT
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA- Nashville Police officers who evacuated the downtown neighborhood ahead of a Christmas Day vehicle explosion will speak to reporters for the first time since the event.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com