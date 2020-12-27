ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-AUSTRIA

Austria coronavirus vaccinations begin
Start: 27 Dec 2020 08:16 GMT
End: 27 Dec 2020 08:20 GMT
Vienna – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz und Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober observe the first coronavirus vaccinations in Austria, given by Dr. Ursula Wiedermann-Schmidt, Chair of the National Vaccinaiton Committee and Dr. Thomas Szekeres, President of the Austrian Chamber of Medical Doctors.
0900GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Austria
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com