ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-VACCINES

Italy starts inoculating first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Start: 27 Dec 2020 06:44 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Italy starts inoculating first doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the country starting with a nurse at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.

0700 GMT - Rome, Exterior of Spallanzani hospital. First vaccinated nurse, Claudia Alivernini, speaks to the press (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0800GMT - Florence, First vaccines being inoculated at Careggi Hospital (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Special Commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency, Domenico Arcuri, and Chief Medical Officer of Spallanzani, Francesco Vaia, are due to hold a news conference (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0750gmt: Vaccine administered at Careggi Hospital, Florence

