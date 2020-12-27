ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-VACCINE

Greek PM gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at Athens hospital

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva get vaccinated for COVID-19 on camera at Athens' Attikon hospital in a move to sway safety concerns.

1215g - Statement by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

