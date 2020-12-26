ADVISORY TENNESSEE-BLAST/HOME SEARCH

FBI AND ATF agents are on scene of home in Antioch

Start: 26 Dec 2020 21:16 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2020 22:16 GMT

ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES – FBI AND ATF agents are on the scene of a home in Antioch, Tennessee the day after a vehicle explosion that occurred on Christmas Day.

