ADVISORY TENNESSEE-BLAST/HOME SEARCH

FBI AND ATF agents are on scene of home in Antioch
Start: 26 Dec 2020 21:16 GMT
End: 26 Dec 2020 22:16 GMT
ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES – FBI AND ATF agents are on the scene of a home in Antioch, Tennessee the day after a vehicle explosion that occurred on Christmas Day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST - NBC (NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com