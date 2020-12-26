ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINATIONS GERMANY

German Health Minister Spahn talks about vaccination roll-out
Start: 26 Dec 2020 10:15 GMT
End: 26 Dec 2020 11:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn talks about coronavirus vaccination roll-out a day before Germany starts the vaccination programme.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Spahn holds briefing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMANY
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com