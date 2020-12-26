ADVISORY --FLASH-- 6019-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-HUNGARY

Hungary starts coronavirus vaccinations - government spokesman

Start: 26 Dec 2020 11:20 GMT

End: 26 Dec 2020 11:23 GMT

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Hungary started vaccinating healthcare workers against the coronavirus with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, a day earlier than in most other countries in the European Union.

