ADVISORY TENNESSEE-BLAST/

Vehicle explosion in Nashville 'intentional act' - fire officials
Start: 25 Dec 2020 15:24 GMT
End: 25 Dec 2020 15:53 GMT
Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vehicle blast in downtown Nashville, an 'intentional act', no critical injuries, fire officials say.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com