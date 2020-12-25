ADVISORY --FLASH--5021-TENNESSEE-BLAST/

Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'
Start: 25 Dec 2020 16:55 GMT
End: 25 Dec 2020 16:59 GMT
Nashville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES: A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.
