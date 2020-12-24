ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHRISTMAS-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

‘Silent protest’ held in Hong Kong on Christmas eve
Start: 24 Dec 2020 11:55 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2020 13:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.
EDITORS NOTE: LIVE DEPENDENT ON TURNOUT - PLS MONITOR FOR UPDATES
---
HONG KONG, CHINA - Demonstrators are expected to hold a 'silent protest' across Hong Kong on Christmas Eve to draw attention to families that have been separated by protest related arrests. Protesters are expected to light candles while maintaining social distance.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Event to begin in various districts in Hong Kong
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com