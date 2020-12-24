ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/POPE-EVE

Pope Francis celebrates virtual Christmas Eve mass
Start: 24 Dec 2020 18:15 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2020 20:00 GMT
VATICAN - Pope Francis celebrates a virtual Christmas Eve mass with no faithful able to participate due to coronavirus regulations in order to stop a rise in infections.
SCHEDULE:
1830GMT - Mass starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL/ITALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com