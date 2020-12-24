ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/POPE-EVE

Pope Francis celebrates virtual Christmas Eve mass

Start: 24 Dec 2020 18:15 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2020 20:00 GMT

VATICAN - Pope Francis celebrates a virtual Christmas Eve mass with no faithful able to participate due to coronavirus regulations in order to stop a rise in infections.

SCHEDULE:

1830GMT - Mass starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL/ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com