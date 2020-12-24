Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/MIDNIGHT MASS

Por REUTERSDEC 24
24 de Diciembre de 2020

Abbas, worshippers attend Nativity Church midnight mass

Start: 24 Dec 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2020 01:30 GMT

BETHLEHEM - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, worshippers, attend midnight mass at the Nativity Church.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Midnight mass starts

NOTE: TIMING SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: PALESTINE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

