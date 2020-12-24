ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/MIDNIGHT MASS

Abbas, worshippers attend Nativity Church midnight mass
Start: 24 Dec 2020 21:30 GMT
End: 25 Dec 2020 01:30 GMT
BETHLEHEM - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, worshippers, attend midnight mass at the Nativity Church.
SCHEDULE:
2200GMT - Midnight mass starts
NOTE: TIMING SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS
