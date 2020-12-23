ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DEPARTURE

Trump departs for Palm Beach, Florida

Start: 23 Dec 2020 21:17 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 21:39 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - U.S. President Donald Trump leaves for Palm Beach, Florida.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com