ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY--HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-AERIALS

Aerials over England's Kent as stranded truckers demand to leave UK

Start: 23 Dec 2020 12:28 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 13:28 GMT

KENT, ENGLAND - Aerials of southeast of England as a partial blockade by France designed to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant angered thousands if truck drivers stranded before Christmas.

