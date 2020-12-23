ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

First EU countries begin COVID vaccinations

Start: 27 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 27 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

EDIITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON LIVE EVENTS OF POSSIBLE FIRST VACCINATIONS IN GERMANY, ITALY AND SPAIN

==

VARIOUS, TBC - The first EU countries are expected to start their Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination campaigns.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com