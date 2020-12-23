ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHRISTMAS-ELEPHANTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Elephants hand out Christmas presents to students in Thailand
Start: 23 Dec 2020 01:16 GMT
End: 23 Dec 2020 01:16 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS EVENT WAS ACTIVATED IN ERROR. PLEASE DISREGARD**
AYUTTHAYA, THAILAND - A herd of elephants dressed up as Santa Claus with giant face masks distribute hand sanitizers and Christmas presents to primary school students in Ayutthaya.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - Event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com