ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHRISTMAS-ELEPHANTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Elephants hand out Christmas presents to students in Thailand

Start: 23 Dec 2020 01:16 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 01:16 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS EVENT WAS ACTIVATED IN ERROR. PLEASE DISREGARD**

AYUTTHAYA, THAILAND - A herd of elephants dressed up as Santa Claus with giant face masks distribute hand sanitizers and Christmas presents to primary school students in Ayutthaya.

