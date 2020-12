Trudeau addresses Canadians on COVID-19 situation

Start: 23 Dec 2020 17:56 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 19:00 GMT

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 situation. A media availability follows.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com