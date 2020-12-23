ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-DOVER

Anger grows as truckers stranded in England
Start: 23 Dec 2020 13:51 GMT
End: 23 Dec 2020 14:51 GMT
KENT, ENGLAND, UK - The latest from Kent as anger grows amongst truckers stranded in England.
Hundreds of trucks are lined up, snaking into the horizon across southern England after the border closures. Many drivers have been stuck for days, eating up their reserves of food along roads that now stand silent.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com