ADVISORY --FLASH--CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/PANIC

Bangui residents alarmed as violence surges before election
Start: 23 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT
End: 23 Dec 2020 14:45 GMT
THIS FLASH HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.
BANGUI AND OUTSIDE BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICA - Bangui residents alarmed as violence surges before Sunday presidential election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS AND VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Central African Republic
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com