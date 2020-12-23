ADVISORY --FLASH--CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/PANIC

Bangui residents alarmed as violence surges before election

Start: 23 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 14:45 GMT

THIS FLASH HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

BANGUI AND OUTSIDE BANGUI, CENTRAL AFRICA - Bangui residents alarmed as violence surges before Sunday presidential election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS AND VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Central African Republic

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com