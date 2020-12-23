ADVISORY 2213-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP --FLASH

Trump says he wants Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill

Start: 23 Dec 2020 00:55 GMT

End: 23 Dec 2020 00:59 GMT

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks and eliminate wasteful spending, among other issues.

