Palomas de papel en la Catedral de Washington simbolizan la esperanza en 2021

SHOTLIST WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS21 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano panorámico de palomas de papel colgando en la nave de la Catedral de Washington como parte de la instalación "Les Colombes" 2. Plano medio de palomas de papel colgando junto al vitral en el techo 3. Plano panorámico de palomas de papel colgando en la nave de la Catedral de Washington4. Plano general de palomas de papel colgando en la nave de la Catedral de Washington5. Primer plano de palomas de papel colgando, vistas desde lado 6. SOUNDBITE 1 - Michael Pendry, creador de “Les Colombes” (hombre, inglés, 15 seg.): "Empecé a involucrar a personas doblando palomas en bares y restaurantes donde fuera, estábamos haciendo palomas. Así que ninguna de estas palomas es igual. Todas son individuales y diferentes, aunque lo parezcan desde aquí, no son iguales." "I started to involve people in folding doves all over the space and in bars and restaurants where we went, we were folding doves. So this is a really... none of these doves are the same. They're all individual and different, even though they look, from here, they look the same, but they're not." 7. Plano de apoyo: Plano panorámico paper doves hanging in the nave of Washington National Cathedral 8. Plano de apoyo: Plano panorámico paper doves hanging in the nave of Washington National Cathedral, "Love, Peace, Tolerance" is written on one of them 9. Travelling de palomas de papel colgando en la nave de la Catedral de Washington 10. SOUNDBITE 2 - Randy Hollerith, sacerdote de la Catedral de Washington (hombre, inglés, 18 seg.): "Es sobre belleza y esperanza y apunta a un futuro que viene cuando ya no estemos dominados por esta pandemia. Estaba muy emocionado cuando Michael estaba disponible y pudimos hacer esto. Este es un lugar de belleza de cualquier forma pero agregarlo a estos tiempos difíciles es una adición maravillosa." "It's a thing of beauty and a thing of hope and a thing that points to a future that's coming when we're no longer dominated by this pandemic. So I was really excited when Michael was available and we could do this, so that we could... This place is a place of beauty anyway, but to, to add to it during this difficult time is just a wonderful addition." 11. Paneo de izquierda a derecha de palomas de papel colgando vistas lateralmente12. Plano panorámico de palomas de papel colgando vistas lateralmente13. Paneo de abajo a arriba de palomas de papel colgando con los vitrales al fondo14. Plano medio de palomas de papel colgando con los vitrales al fondo