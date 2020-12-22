ADVISORY USA-PENCE/

Pence delivers remarks to the conservative student group
Start: 22 Dec 2020 17:24 GMT
End: 22 Dec 2020 17:33 GMT
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to the conservative student group Turning Point USA.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com