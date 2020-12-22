ADVISORY -- TAPE REPLAY--HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-AERIALS

Aerials over England's Kent as UK stuck in COVID-19 isolation
Start: 22 Dec 2020 09:29 GMT
End: 22 Dec 2020 09:57 GMT
KENT, ENGLAND - Aerials of southeast of England as the United Kingdom was stuck in COVID-19 isolation on Tuesday after much of the world cut off travel ties due to a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, snarling one of Europe’s most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge.
SHOWS:
1- Maidstone traffic taken off M20 East bound
2- Small service station near Leeds Castle full of trucks
3- Ashford M20 / truck park being built and M20 stack heading East
4- M20 end of stack just west of Folkestone
5- Eurotunnel closed down. No trains or traffic
6- Port of Dover
7- Manston truck park
8- Manston testing centre and truck park
Restrictions:
