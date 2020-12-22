ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/

Israel set for snap election as budget deadline nears
Start: 22 Dec 2020 21:05 GMT
End: 22 Dec 2020 22:05 GMT
JERUSALEM- Israel on Tuesday was on the brink of a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main governing partner, Benny Gantz, failed to resolve a dispute over the budget. Under the law, failure to pass it by then would mean Israel going to the polls in March.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: KNESSET CHANNEL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com