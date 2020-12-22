ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIH VACCINATIONS

Fauci, Collins, Azar receive COVID-19 vaccinations
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Doctors Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations. Other front line National Institutes of Health clinical workers also are vaccinated.
