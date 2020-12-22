ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY

Spain's traditional Christmas "El Gordo" lottery draw live
Start: 22 Dec 2020 07:47 GMT
End: 22 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
MADRID - The children of San Ildefonso School call out the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery over a period of approximately three and half hours as ticket holders throughout the country wait in anticipation for the jack pot known as El Gordo (The Fat One) to be called out. This year the event is held without audience inside the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE
0800-1130GMT Christmas lottery draw is announced
