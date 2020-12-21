ADVISORY USA-JUSTICE/LOCKERBIE

U.S. unseals charges against Lockerbie bombing suspect
Start: 21 Dec 2020 15:25 GMT
End: 21 Dec 2020 16:10 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Attorney General Barr, Kara Weipz (on behalf of the Pan Am 103 families), and others hold a news conference on impending criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people .
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com