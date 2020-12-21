ADVISORY SPACE-PLANETS/ALIGNMENT-LOS ANGELES

Jupiter, Saturn align closely in rare 'Great Conjunction'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA AND IN SPACE - In a celestial phenomenon not seen in 397 years, Jupiter and Saturn, from the perspective of observers on Earth, will appear to be aligned so closely they will almost seem to be one single "star" in the sky. Every few years, from the perspective of earthlings, the two planets seem to pass each other in the same general area of the sky and that is known as a conjunction. When the two planets align on this date, however, they will seem to be much closer, a "great conjunction" -- with only 6 arc minutes of sky separating them. It is believed the "three kings," who are recorded in the New Testament as traveling to pay homage to the infant Jesus, guided by the legendary Star of Bethlehem, may have witnessed the same phenomenon in the year 7 A.D.

